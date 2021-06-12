YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD issues alert, says very heavy rains in these states as Monsoon advances in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity in parts of Uttar Pradesh over the course of the next 1-2 hours.

    IMD issues alert, says very heavy rains in these states as Monsoon advances in India

    The Met department said due to above mentioned meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Telangana during next 5-6 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) also very likely over Odisha on 12th; over Chhattisgarh during 12th & 13th; over East Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th; over Vidharbha.

    Respite for Mumbaikars after two days of monsoon rainsRespite for Mumbaikars after two days of monsoon rains

    Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today, the 11th June 2021.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains

    Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X