IMD issues alert, says very heavy rains in these states as Monsoon advances in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity in parts of Uttar Pradesh over the course of the next 1-2 hours.

The Met department said due to above mentioned meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Telangana during next 5-6 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) also very likely over Odisha on 12th; over Chhattisgarh during 12th & 13th; over East Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th; over Vidharbha.

Respite for Mumbaikars after two days of monsoon rains

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today, the 11th June 2021.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:08 [IST]