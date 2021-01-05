IIT Guwahati to proudly host its 13th Annual Entrepreneurship Summit Udgam 2021

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, Jan 05: UDGAM is the Annual Entrepreneurship Summit of IIT Guwahati where people interested in entrepreneurship meet, discuss, explore, share, debate, and have fun to spread the idea and spirit of entrepreneurship across the country and ignite the flame within. It is the Entrepreneurial Development Cell's flagship event, IIT Guwahati (also known as E-cell, IIT Guwahati).

It was conceptualised to create and spread the soul of entrepreneurship among India's youth, accordingly procuring itself the standing of being the biggest E-Summit in the north-east.

Udgam has played host to India's astounding and smart business people and industry pioneers. A number of our speakers are Ankit Nagori(Founder, Curefit), Ranveer Allahbadia (Founder, BeerBiceps), Vivek Prakash(Co-Founder, and CTO of HackerEarth), Sharad Sagar(Founder, Dexterity Global), Bruce Schwack(Co-Founder and CCO, Netmeds), Ankit Wariko(Co-founder & CEO, Nearbuy), and lots of more inspiring and innovative people.

Udgam 2021, Building For Billions is being hosted from 15th to 24th of January 2021.

The other events include:

Disrupt: To encourage, inspire, and aid entrepreneurs UDGAM 2021, IIT Guwahati hosts its flagship event "Disrupt". Participants are given 10 minutes of the spotlight and the unwavering attention of the whole panel including various Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists to put their startup idea. Alongside prizes worth 1.5 lakhs and investment opportunities to winners and mentorship, incubation, business tools to the top finalists are also provided.

DFrame: DFrame is a UI/UX Challenge. This event blends creativity and business relevance. We believe it will frame and develop the designer's innovative quotient by flexing their design muscle to find technical solutions whilst staying true to the human-centric approach.

PMx: A Product Management Expedition, where you can investigate, learn, and try different things with the universe of items without any preparation. It is an item contextual analysis rivalry where you will encounter the adventure of chipping away at an item, rowing the product cycle, lastly making an incredible product that your clients will adore.

Workshops: Motivated to figure on a thought, but your passion fizzles out over time! Then UDGAM workshops are here to offer a lift to dig deeper into your idea.

This year we have a range of workshops for you to choose from:

1. 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦

2. 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

3. 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩

Intern fair: IITs are known for their students, and what better way you can recruit them. At the Internfair, you as a startup/organization can recruit summer/winter interns solely from IIT Guwahati, and students, then again, get an opportunity to work in a startup environment.

Last year, Udgam received an overwhelming response as compared to the previous years. Internfair, went on to break every record from its previous editions with over 32 startups and 550+ CV registrations, and 200+ successful interviews. In Disrupt, funding worth two crores have been promised from the judges to the top 4 Startups. PMx, in its first-ever edition, has become one of the largest product-management competitions in the country, with 1200+ registrations from all over the country.

