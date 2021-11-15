IGNOU Result for TEE to be declared soon

IGNOU last date for fresh admission for July 2021 session extended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2021 session. More details are available on the official website.

Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till November 22. The extension in the last date does not apply to the semester based programmes, Certificate, and Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma of the university.

"IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 22nd November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed," an official statement read.

Students can apply online for the July 2021 session at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For student service centre check ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 16:01 [IST]