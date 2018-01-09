IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 declared, check now

The IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The IGNOU December Term End Exams were conducted by the varsity from 1st December to 23rd December 2017, last month, and approximately 497883 candidates had enrolled for the same.

The results published on the official website carry the marks obtained by the candidates in the Term End Examinations only and the marks for the candidates' assignments are still awaited. Once the marks for candidates' assignments are also uploaded, the Grade Cards will be released for every individual by the varsity.

Candidates who have not cleared their December Term-End Examination 2017 can re-appear for the subject in question after filling the re-examination application form. The Re-examination application form is expected to be available in February 2018, next month and the re-exams are expected to be organized in the month of June 2018. The results are available on ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 result:

Go to ignou.ac.in

Click on results tab

Click on term end url at the left side of the screen

Click on url that says Early Declaration of December 2017 Exam Result (New)

Enter your 9 digit enrolment number

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

