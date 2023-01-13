What if Owaisi had? Muslim users on Twitter blast Kejriwal for asking for Hindu God images on currency notes

If Rahul Gandhi has been killed who is walking at Bharat Jodo Yatra: Owaisi mocks Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

During a press conference Rahul Gandhi had said that he had killed Rahul Gandhi. He told a reporter that Rahul is not in his head, Rahul is in the BJP's head, the Congress leader said

New Delhi, Jan 13: AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi repeatedly mocked Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi for his I killed Rahul Gandhi comment during a press conference recently.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, I have killed Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Samana, Haryana on January 8.

Mocking the Congress leader, Owaisi wondered if Rahul Gandhi has been killed then who is has been walking around during the Bharat Jodo Yartra. Is it a jinn, he asked.

BJP can’t erase Tipu Sultan’s legacy: Asaduddin Owaisi's dig on train renaming

The AIMIM leader made the remarks while speaking at a public meeting 'Jalsa Halat-e-Hazra' in Bahadurpura on January 12.

For making such ludicrous statements, the AIMIM chief mocked Rahul Gandhi around 1 hour 7 minutes into the speech. He told the crowd that the Congress leader who is 52 years old said, I (Rahul) killed Rahul Gandhi.

Mocking Rahul Gandhi, he said if you have killed yourself who are you? A jinn. Owaisi said had he made the same comment, people who have said he has drunk too much, or he might have had a seizure. Here people are applauding the Congress leader and the media is glorifying him, Owaisi also added.

Owaisi also mocked Rahul Gandhi's sweater remark. Making an expression in which he looks startled, Owaisi said Rahul Gandhi is fit years old and he says he does not feel cold. Even those people who live on the streets are stunned by this statement by Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi added.

Owaisi hurls 'chhota recharge' barb at AAP, terms Kejriwal 'Modi of 2013'

On January 8 during a press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked Rahul Gandhi if he believed if the Bharat Jodo Yatra changed his image. In response, he said that he had killed Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He has done. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. If you did not understand, read Hindu Dharma a little. Read about Shiiv ji. Rahul Gandhi does not exist in my head. He exists in the head of the BJP. I do not care about the image. I want to do my work, Rahul Gandhi also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 16:43 [IST]