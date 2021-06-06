'If Pizza can be delivered, why not ration?': Kejriwal after doorstep delivery of ration scheme stalled

Arvind Kejriwal to hold meetings with experts on Covid third wave

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 06: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the Centre why it stalled its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the national capital, which he said would have benefitted lakhs of poor people.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the scheme should be implemented across the country in view of COVID-19 otherwise ration shops will act as super-spreaders.

"If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can''t ration be delivered at their doorstep," Kejriwal asked.

He alleged that the Centre was fighting with everyone, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand governments, farmers and the people of Lakhsadweep.

"People are distressed that the central government is fighting everyone. If we fight like this, how will we tackle COVID-19," the chief minister said in an online briefing.

"The Delhi government did not require the Centre''s approval for the implementation of the scheme, but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government on Saturday had claimed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre''s approval was not sought and that a litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

He said the scheme would have finished the powerful ration mafia in Delhi.

"If you stand with the ration mafia, who will stand with the poor people" the chief minister said, adding that the scheme was intended to benefit 72 lakh people in the national capital.

The AAP government has claimed the Centre has "stalled" its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital and termed the move "politically motivated."

The Central government, however, described the allegation as "baseless".

The Delhi government was all set to launch the doorstep delivery of ration scheme within one to two days, benefiting 72 lakh poor beneficiaries.