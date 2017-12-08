If not Bharat Mata, will you salute Afzal Guru: Venkaiah Naidu on Vande Mataram

Chanting Vande Mataram is an ode to the motherland, Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu said.

He also said Hinduism is "our culture, our tradition", which has been passed on from generations.

"If not the mother, who will you salute? Afzal Guru?"

I want to tell people Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just about one photo, it is about all 125 crore people living in this country irrespective of their caste, colour, creed and religion. They all are Indians," Naidu said speaking at the release a book on former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief late Ashok Singhal.

Naidu went on to describe Singhal as the finest proponents of Hinduism. He sacrificed 75 years of his life for the future, Naidu further added.

OneIndia News