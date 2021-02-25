If 'Jai Bangla' makes us pro-Bangladesh, what about BJP's 'Sonar Bangla': Abhishek

India

pti-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 25: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting "Jai Bangla (hail Bengal)", when its own slogan "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) is part of the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Banerjee, also the youth wing president of the TMC, alleged that water was poured at a helipad to prevent him coming to at Matua stronghold Thakurnaga.

"They (BJP) call us pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla slogan. But what about their own slogan 'Sonar Bangla' which is the national anthem of Bangladesh," Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting at Thakurnagar.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

"Jai Bangla" was a popular slogan during the Bangladesh liberation war, while the BJP is promising people to make the state "Sonar Bangla" if voted to power in the coming assembly election.

"I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings here recently.