YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    If 'Jai Bangla' makes us pro-Bangladesh, what about BJP's 'Sonar Bangla': Abhishek

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 25: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting "Jai Bangla (hail Bengal)", when its own slogan "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) is part of the national anthem of Bangladesh.

    Abhishek Banerjee
    Abhishek Banerjee

    Banerjee, also the youth wing president of the TMC, alleged that water was poured at a helipad to prevent him coming to at Matua stronghold Thakurnaga.

    "They (BJP) call us pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla slogan. But what about their own slogan 'Sonar Bangla' which is the national anthem of Bangladesh," Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting at Thakurnagar.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

    "Jai Bangla" was a popular slogan during the Bangladesh liberation war, while the BJP is promising people to make the state "Sonar Bangla" if voted to power in the coming assembly election.

    "I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings here recently.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X