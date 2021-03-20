Assam elections 2021: PM Modi blames Congress for making Assam one of the 'most disconnected states in India'

West Bengal elections 2021: Speaking against Modi is speaking against democracy, says Suvendu Adhikari

Committed to our strategic partnership, says PM Modi after meeting with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

Give BJP a chance in this election, will lay down our lives for you: PM Modi in Bengal

If 'Chaiwallah' won't understand tea workers' pain, who else would, asks PM Modi in Assam

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of circulating a toolkit that defames Assam's tea.

"A toolkit has been circulated that will defame Assam's tea. Congress party supports these toolkit makers and then has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive them?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by ANI during his rally in Assam's Chabua.

"We are working to increase the wages for tea garden workers...We tried to increase the wages but the matter ended up in the court and the opposition is targeting us for it," he said.

"Congress used photographs of Sri Lanka, Taiwan claiming it to be Assam tea garden. This is the ploy of Congress," the prime miniter added.

Assam Assembly elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi interacts with tea garden workers

"If a 'chai waala' won't understand your pain then who will? Prime Minister Narendra Modi says at Assam election rally.

"The government has allotted land patta to the tea garden workers. Rs 1,000 Crore only for the tea garden community. The NDA government iss committed to increase the salaries of the tea garden workers," he said.

Know all about Narendra Modi

"NDA has built a strong foundation for Assam...it is time that we build on it. Congress is now looking to use it. They want to loot it like they did before," he added.