    If Agniveers not entitled to pension, ready to forego mine: Varun Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 24: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of armed defence personnel on a contractual basis. The BJP MP questioned the government's scheme for not provisions for pension to the Agniveers.

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi

    "Agniveers, who would serve for a short term, have no right to receive pension, then why this 'convenience' has been given to the public representatives? If people who are protecting the country are not entitled to receive pension, then I am ready to forego pension. Can we MLAs and MPs give up our pensions to make sure that Avengers will receive theirs?"," Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

    The scheme, especially its feature that 75 per cent of the recruits will serve only for four years and will not enjoy benefits like regular soldiers, has sparked protests in different parts of the country amid hectic efforts by the government to assuage the youth's concerns.

    The upper age limit was raised to 23 years, with some government departments announcing priority for Agniveers in jobs.

    Those hired under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given a one-time lumpsum of a little more than Rs 11 lakh when they end their four-year tenure.

    However, they do not receive any pension benefits. For most, seeking a second job is essential to support themselves and their families.

    Read more about:

    pension varun gandhi recruitment agnipath

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
    X