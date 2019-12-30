  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    IED defused, major terror strike averted along LoC

    New Delhi, Dec 30: The timely detection of a powerful improvised explosive device ensured that a major terror strike was averted along the Line of Control.

    The IED was found along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted in the Keri sector.

    Representational Image

    However the timely detection of the IED averted a major terror strike, Army officials told OneIndia. The source also informed that the Army patrolling party found the IED at around 4 pm on Sunday.

    The entire area was cordoned off and the device was successfully defused. Had it not been detected, a major strike would have taken place the source also informed.

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
