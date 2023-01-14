Idol of Ram Lalla to be installed on Makar Sankranti next year at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Oneindia Staff

The trust has borne in mind that on Ram Navami the sun rays should fall on the forehead of Lord Rama's idol at 12 noon and this will known as Surya Tilak

New Delhi, Jan 14: The idol of Ram Lalla will installed on Makar Sankranti next year, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai said.

Around 40-50 per cent of the work of the Ram Temple has been completed and on Makar Sankranti 2024 the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed, he told media persons.

Rai also said that the work on the ground floor which has 170 pillars will be completed by October next year. The walls across the garb greha or sanctum sanctorum have been prepared and they are called mandovar, Rai also said.

The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Temple, he also added.

Ayodhya to Janakpuri: Bharat Gaurav tourist train from India to Nepal kicks off on Feb 17

The Idolof the garb greha is an idol of the child Rama and here the deity will be worshipped in his child form, he told reporters.

According to the plan, the work on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held between January 1 and January 14 2024. Rai added that the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla will be 8.5 feet tall and will take 5 to 6 months to build with the stones of sky colour.

The white stone in the garbh greha is made of class 1 quality of white marble. Its walls, pillars and floods will be made of marble. There would also be five more mandaps, three ways from the pravesh dwar to the garbh greha and two in the north and south which is called the "kleertan mandap."

He also said that they have kept in mind that on the day of Ram Navami, the sun rays should fall on the forehead of Lord Rama as Surya Tilak at 12 pm.

Construction of Ayodhya mosque likely to be completed by December 2023

He said that this is being done by the Roorke based central building research institute and its first trial has been sucessful. The pedestal the Lord's idol will be decided on the basis of this trial, Rai said.

While addressing a rally in Tripura's Sabroom, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced when the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated.