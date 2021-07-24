YouTube
    ICSE, ISC Results 2021 declared, no merit list this year

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: The ICSE, ISC Results 2021 announced for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    ICSE, ISC Results 2021 to declared today

    Like previous year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared.

    "In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

    Both the ICSE and ISC Exams were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    The council had released the assessment criteria as per the evaluation policy and said that the average marks of the subjects in the Class 9 and 10 exams would be taken into consideration. The results are available on cisce.org.

