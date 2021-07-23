ICSE, ISC Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 23: The ICSE, ISC Results 2021 will be declared tomorrow. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared at 3 pm on July 24. Both the ICSE and ISC Exams were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The council had released the assessment criteria as per the evaluation policy and said that the average marks of the subjects in the Class 9 and 10 exams would be taken into consideration. The results once released will be available on cisce.org.

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
