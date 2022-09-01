Iconic Campa Cola set to be relaunched for Diwali

A marijuana drink from Coca Cola might not be distant

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Iconic Campa Cola, which ruled the soft drink market in the country, is set to be relaunched in the country after Reliance Industries, which announced entry into the FMCG space earlier this week, acquired the home-grown soft brand from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group.

The deal is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore and Reliance Retail Ventures would introduce it to the general trade and local markets around Diwali, sources told PTI.

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, has already introduced its three variants, including its iconic cola flavour, orange and lemon at its selected stores.

At present, Campa is bottled by Jallan Food products.

Campa was a market leader in the Indian soft drink market in the 1970s and 1980s until the advent of the foreign players Pepsi and Coca-Cola after the liberalisation policy of the PV Narasimha Rao Government in 1991.

In 2000-2001, its bottling plant and offices in Delhi were closed. In 2009 a small amount of product was still being bottled in the state of Haryana but the drink was hard to find.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 21:49 [IST]