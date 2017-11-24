IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Results 2017 declared, steps to check

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Results 2017 have been declared.

The results are available on the official website.

The RRB Officer Scale I Main Examinaiton 2017 along with RRB Officer Scale II and III Single Entry Examination 2017 were conducted by IBPS on November 5. Candidates whohave appeared in the examination are requested to check the official website ibps.in for latest updates. Please note, the results for the officer scale main examination is expected by end of November. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Officer Scale Main Exam Results 2017:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link for RCWE RRB VI.

Click on the respective result link for Scale I Main exam or Scale 2 and 3 Single Window exam.

In the new window, enter your registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit

View your result

Take a printout

OneIndia News