IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results date and time

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 1: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results, most probably would be declared on September 16. The outer limit however for the declaration of the result is September 18. Efforts are being made to declare the results in the morning half itself.

    IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results date and time

    We are at the last leg of result preparation, the result is expected to be declared between September 16 and 18. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in," said an official. The results would be declared anytime in the third week of this month (September).

    Those who clear the prelims can take the mains on September 30. This year a single exam will be conducted on September 30 2018. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the results link
    • In new window enter registration number and roll number
    • View your results
    • Download your results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
