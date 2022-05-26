Delhi riots 2020: HC questions Umar Khalid over use of certain words against PM on speech

IAS officer who 'Walked dog' in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, wife to Arunachal Pradesh

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 26: The Centre on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively over the allegations of misusing their official position, The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is transferred to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

The ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife, sources informed news agency PTI.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said. The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi. It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

A daily reported that the guards in the stadium cleared the atheletes around 6.30-7.00 pm. As per the report, the issue was caused by Sanjeev Khirwar who apparently takes his dog for a walk at the facility around 7:30 pm. It came under severe criticism as netizens expressed their anguish over the government servant.