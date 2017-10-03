IAF's women combat aircraft pilots set to fly Sukhoi-30 this month

India's first female combat aircraft pilots are likely to fly the supersonic Sukhoi-30 jets after the completion of the last leg of their training, said Indian Air Force officials.

Three women, Bhawana Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi, are currently training on British Hawk advanced jet trainers at an IAF facility at Kalaikunda in West Bengal, reports Hindustan Times.

They were commissioned at a function at Air Force Academy in Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in June 2016.

Firstly, they went to Bidar in Karnataka for their stage-III training for a year on Hawk advanced jet trainers in June 2016.

The women are likely to be assigned to a Sukhoi-30 squadron later this month, IAF sources told HT. They are part of a batch of around 40 flying officers training on Hawks at the Kalaikunda air force station.

Women fighter pilots during passing put parade Women fighter pilots Avani Chaturvedi, Bhavana Kanth and Mohana Singh who were inducted in the Indian Air Force pose for photograph during their Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 18, 2016. PTI Photo Pilots with Late Marshal of the Indian Air Force (MIAF) Arjan Singh Marshal of the Indian Air Force (MIAF) Arjan Singh along with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha meeting with three newly commissioned women fighter pilots at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo Cadets roaring to go The three cadets who will be inducted in the Indian Air Force on June 18 as the first batch of women fighter pilots. PTI Photo Sukhoi Su-30MKI The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, a twinjet Multirole Air superiority fighter lands after a sortie at the forward base in the Western sector. PTI file photo

OneIndia News