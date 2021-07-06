IAF plans on purchasing anti drone systems with laser weapons after Jammu attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: The Indian Air Force is planning on buying anti drone systems and they will be deployed at different airbases.

An ANI report sai that the IAF has asked vendors to provide a multi sensor, multi kill solution. In its Request For Information (RFI), the IAF said that the indigenous anti drone system should be laser based directed energy weapon. Further the IAF has mandated that all the 10 counter unmanned aircraft systems are required in mobile configuration mounted on indigenous vehicles with cross country capability. They should be able to mount on rooftop/open ground the IAF also said.

This development comes in the wake of several drone sightings and also the drone attack on the IAF base in Jammu.

The probe has found so far that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was behind the attack with the help of the Pakistan agencies. An India Today report, citing a Forensic Science Laboratory report said that RDX and Nitraate was used in the improvised explosive device. RDX is not available in India and hence this evidence could be used to nail Pakistan, the report also said.

Meanwhile over 300 drone sightings have been reported along the India-Pakistan border since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. A week ago the first drone attack was reported in India, when two explosives were dropped off at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan recently agreed to a ceasefire along the border. However the silence on the part of Pakistan was short-lived and now it has blamed New Delhi for the blast outside the residence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed, a charge that India has rubbished. Pakistan has upped the ante in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11:28 [IST]