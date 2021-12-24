IAF MiG-21 plane crash: Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

Gen Bipin Rawat, others killed in helicopter crash: IAF's Mi17V5 chopper involved in a few incidents in past

New Delhi, 24 Dec: Wing Commander Harshit Sinha is killed in a fighter plane crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday night, Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the news on Twitter.

The MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie. The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," it tweeted.

The IAF said on Twitter, "This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered.[sic]"

Meanwhile, Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

The accident has occurred at a time when people are yet to recover from the December 8 chopper tragedy in Conoor in Tamil Nadu. It killed 14 including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 23:09 [IST]