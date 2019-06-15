IAF chief presents his 'wings' to 'Sword of Honour' recipient at AFA

  • search
    New Delhi, June 15: Graduating Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy received a special keepsake from Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa -- the Air Force chief's 'wings'. Reddy, who received the Sword of Honour for standing first in overall merit in the Pilots' Course, is among the 152 flight cadets who graduated as flying officers from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

    IAF chief

    Dhanoa presented 'wings' worn by him to Sword of Honour recipient and first in order of merit Flying Officer Navin Reddy at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, a senior IAF official said.

    He gave his 'wings' ahead of his retirement slated in September. Flying Officer Suprabh Saxena and Flying Officer Renu Yadav were awarded President's Plaque for being first in overall merit in navigation and ground duty branches, the IAF said.

    During his address at the Air Force Academy, Dhanoa said the institution has always been close to his heart since he graduated from there 41 years ago. The IAF chief also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at the Academy.

    He exhorted the cadets to have high professional competence and be a good leader of men at the same time. A total of 152 flight cadets, including 24 women, graduated as Flying Officers of the IAF.

    The flight cadets, who were commissioned, include a woman named Anjali, in fighter branch.

