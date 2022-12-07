IAF boosts Su-30 aircraft's reach with over 250-km strike range missile

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 07: In a major boost to the the capability of Su-30 combat aircraft fleet, the Indian Air Force is equipping them with a new missile which gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields.

    IAF boosts Su-30 aircrafts reach with over 250-km strike range missile
    Su-30MKI planes fly-past during induction ceremony of the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand", in Jodhpur in October 2022. (Photo credit: PTI)

    The new missile has been acquired by the Indian Air Force under emergency provisions that enhance the capabilities of the Su-30 fighter which can take down ground-based targets from a distance of over 250 kilometres. "The new high-speed low drag missile can hit targets at over 250 kilometres and is going to boost the capability of the aircraft," defence sources told ANI. It allows the IAF to shoot down enemy military camps and terrorist infrastructure as it did during the Balakot operations in 2019 from well within its own territory.

    "The new missile would be important for the Su-30 fleet of the IAF as integrating long-range missiles from European or American origin would not be easy in view of the global situation," the sources said.

    The upgradation of the Su-30s will begin with 85 planes at a cost over Rs 30,000. At this stage, the IAF has around 260 heavy air superiority fighter jets fighter jets which are now flying in sync with the most modern Rafale fighter planes of the force.

    The strength of the IAF Su-30s has been increased with the addition of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which can hit targets at over 500 kilometres. The air-to-air missiles have also seen an upgrade while the made-in-India Astra - all weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air, and Rudram anti-radiation next-generation missiles have been added to the fleet, the news agency said in the report.

    It has to be noted that the BrahMos capability can help IAF to tackle any long-range tracking radar like that of the S-400 air defence systems.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
