I won't stop, will keep writing satire, it's my job: Vir Das

New Delhi, Nov 22: Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who made the headlines for his monologue on 'Two Indias' said that he believes any Indian who has a sense of humour knows it was satire.

"I am here to do my job and will continue. I won't stop. My job is to make people laugh and if you don't find it funny, don't laugh," he told India Today in an exclusive interview.

Vir, who is currently in the US had uploaded a video on YouTube, titled 'I come from two Indias', that was part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the six-minute video, Vir talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests.

A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

Earlier, the comedian had issued a statement saying that he did not intended to insult the country.

"The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.

"It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause," his statement read.

"Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:29 [IST]