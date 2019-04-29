  • search
    ‘I woke up late’: Moon Moon Sen on why she was unaware of Asansol poll violence

    Kolkata, Apr 29: On the day large scale violence marred polling in West Bengal, Actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen has said she "hadn't heard of" any clashes in Asansol because she had woken up late.

    "They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen, actor-turned-politician, told NDTV.

    ‘I woke up late’: Moon Moon Sen on why she was unaware of Asansol poll violence
    Actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen. PTI Photo

    West Bengal has witnessed gruesome political violence this election season. On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol.

    Also Read | Bengal polls: I know how long cigarette she smokes, TMC candidate taunts BJP's Roopa Ganguly

    The incumbent lawmaker from Asansol, BJP's Babul Supriyo, was attacked in the morning. His car was vandalized in the violence. He has alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.

    Moon Moon Sen suggested that violence in Bengal has reduced from the days of Communist Party of India-Maxist(CPI-M) rule. She also said political clashes take place across India and not just in Bengal.

    Moon Moon Sen had a stunning political victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when she defeated the CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. Sen is a former actor who has appeared in 60 films and 40 Television series across languages.

