'I never said that': Agriculture Minister denies hinting at Centre bringing back farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 26: Amid outrage, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has clarified that the Centre is not planning to reintroduce farm laws in an amended form.

The clarification comes after Tomar said a day earlier that the Centre is not disappointed after withdrawing the three farm laws, and "will move forward again".

"I did not say this," Tomar replied when asked about his statement at an event in Nagpur on Friday in which, while talking about the (now repealed) farm laws, he said the government has moved a "step back" and "will move forward again".

"I had said that the government had made good (farm) laws. We took them back due to some reasons. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers," the minister said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Agro Vision Expo in Nagpur on Friday, Tomar had said that the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

"We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

"But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he added.

Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and UP, as well as Haryana and Rajasthan had camped on the Delhi borders since November last year.

The farm law repeal is seen as a master stroke in the election season, particularly with a general election due in 2024.

Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 9:29 [IST]