I'm like a tiger, won't bow my head, says Mamata Banerjee at Amlasuli rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 18: Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Amlasuli, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I'm like a tiger and I won't bow my head. I only bow my head before the public. But a party like the BJP tortures women and Dalits. I don't support them."

Admitting that the relief doled out after Cyclone Amphan by her government might have missed out "one or two" beneficiaries, West Bengal Chief Minister said,''We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horsetrading.''

Asserting that the TMC will never allow the NPR exercise in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here. "Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal," she stated. National Population Register (NPR) is a document containing names of the country's "usual residents".

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto

Branding the BJP as "a party of rioters", she said "We don't want violence, we don't want bloodshed, and we don't want the politics of retaliation to enter Bengal."

''If any maoist, leftist or Congress' friend is here, I'll tell them don't vote for CPIM-they're BJP's Gadai, don't vote for Congress-they're BJP's Jagai & BJP is riotist Madhai. They (BJP) know Mamata Banerjee means people's energy & she'll fight along with people, not flee,'' Mamata said.