Thawarchand Gehlot all set to be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11

I don't know, you have to tell: BS Yediyurappa on leadership change in Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 16: Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa sidestepped questions about leadership change in state after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yediyurappa, who is visiting the national capital amid speculations about a leadership change in the state, sidestepped reporters'' questions on the issue.

"I don''t know. You have to tell," he told the reporters with a smile. "I requested the PM to facilitate for early implementation of some state works. He has agreed for all."

Asked if the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river was also discussed, he said "all issues" came up.

The CM said he would share the details of the meeting on Saturday before returning to Bengaluru.

Before meeting the PM, the CM said he would call on some of the Center''s key ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

He also told reporters before the meeting that the state has got every right to implement the Mekedatu project and will start the work. "They (TN) have been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us."

He also assured Tamil Nadu that the implementation of the proposed project will not create any problem to them. "I have written to them (TN CM) about the matter, but they are not letting us (implement the project)."

"There is no need to have confusion. I want to assure our state that we will cent percent implement the Mekedatu project," he added.

On a likely Cabinet rejig in the BJP-ruled state, Yediyurappa said before meeting the PM, "I will tell you if any discussion (happens) with seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

No state minister is accompanying the chief minister during his trip. However, his son B Y Vijayendra has come.

The Rs 9,000-crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas besides generating 400 MW power.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 20:29 [IST]