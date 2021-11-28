I do not seek power, I want to serve the people: Top quotes from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 28: 'I do not seek power, I want to serve the people," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversation with a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, during the 83rd edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

The prime minister said that in any country having a large population of youth, three things -- ideas and innovation, passion to take risks and the 'can do' spirit-- matter a lot.

Top quotes from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Two days later, the month of December is commencing...and with the onset of December, we psychologically feel "O...the year has concluded!" This is the last month of the year and one starts sketching out plans for the New Year.

All of us know that on the 16th of December, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 War. On all these occasions, I remember the country's Armed Forces...I remember our brave hearts.

Friends, keeping in view the contribution of our tribal communities in attaining Freedom, the country has also celebrated the 'Janajati Gaurav Saptah'. Across different regions of the country, programmes related to that were held.

Friends, it is not necessary that bravery should be displayed only on the battlefield. When bravery becomes a vow and it expands, then many feats start getting accomplished in every field.

My dear countrymen, when we conserve nature, in return nature also gives us protection and security.

Friends, nature poses a threat to us only when we disturb her balance or destroy her sanctity. Nature nurtures us like a Mother and fills our world with vivid colours too.

My dear countrymen, when the government makes plans, spends the budget, completes the projects on time, people feel that it is working. But in the many works of the government, amidst the many schemes of development, things related to human sensitivities always give a different kind of joy.

These days, all we hear about from every corner is about Start-up, Start-up, Start-up. It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investment year after year. This sector is progressing very fast.

The reach of start-ups has increased even in small towns of the country. These days the word 'Unicorn' is in vogue. You all must have heard about it. 'Unicorn' is a start-up whose valuation is at least 1 Billion Dollars, that is more than about seven thousand crore rupees.

How are you bidding farewell to this year, what are you going to do in the new year, please do tell and yes!... Don't forget that Corona has not gone yet. It is the responsibility of all of us to take precautions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 13:17 [IST]