I didn't pee on Air India flyer, woman urinated on herself: Accused Shankar Mishra

Mishra had been on the run from authorities for days and had been sacked by US banking giant Wells Fargo.

New Delhi, Jan 13: In a major development in the Air India urination story, the accused Shankar Mishra has now told a Delhi court that he did not do so, and it was his elderly co-passenger who urinated on herself.

The claim by Mishra comes in response to a notice issued by the sessions court on an application filed by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him.

"The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem with incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue," Shankar Mishra's counsel informed the court.

"The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain," defence advocate told court.

"It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat," said the sessions court judge.

Mishra, accused of urinating on his co-passenger was subsequently arrested and fired from his job. The woman said she was coerced by the crew into accepting an apology from the man and later filed a complaint.

A case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.