Hyderabad: Video of woman misbehaving with traffic police goes viral

A video of a woman abusing traffic police after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on was stopped at Moosarambagh in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. However, after indulging in verbal abuse the woman attempted to ride away.

The incident happened in Moosarambagh, near Malakpet RTA office at 4.50 pm on Saturday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman has been identified as Syeda Zarina who was heading from Amberpet to Moosarambagh with a man who was riding the two-wheeler. It is learnt that the rider was not wearing a helmet and upon seeing the traffic police, they tried to take a U-turn to avoid the cops by driving in the wrong direction. However, they were stopped near the RTA office.

The woman, who was pillion riding, became furious when the home guard began photographing the scooterist who wasn't wearing a helmet. She even started abusing the home guard and even pushed him away.

The woman later apologised to the cops and no case was registered.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day