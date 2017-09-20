Hyderabad: TRS corporator's son arrested for harassing college girls on social media

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) municipal councillor son was arrested for allegedly harassing girls on social media.

Abhishek Goud, 22, son of Malkajgiri municipal counsillor N Jagdishwar Goud was arrested on Tuesday night following complaints from three girls that he was harassing them.

He also threatened them saying he will get their pictures morphed and post them on pornography sites if they did not come to him.

Abhishek is an engineering student at a private college. SHE Teams police station started receiving complaints from girl students of several colleges about harassing phone calls.

"First we received one complaint and then many girls informed us anonymously about Abhishek's harassment. Two of his close friends were also doing the same, Police said.

He also threatened many girls that he had powerful political friends and they would face dire consequences if they did not yield to his demands," an official said.

To avoid detection or tracing of his mobile number, Abhishek used to make calls using VoIP. Cops traced his IP address and arrested him.

OneIndia News