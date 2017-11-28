Hyderabad Metro Rail highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Hyderabad Metro on Tuesday. PM Modi will reach Begumpet airport today afternoon and will use a chopper to reach Miyapur to flag-off the metro rail.
- An elevated Metro Rail, with 2 tracks (up and down lines) on a deck erected on pillars in the central median of the road, without obstructing the road traffic.
- Adequate parking space and circulating areas to be provided for multi-modal commute.
- The rail will have a maximum speed of 80 kmph, the average speed of the trains will be around 34 kmph- an international standard for MRT systems.
The travel time by Metro Rail from one end to another will be as such:
45 minutes for Corridor 1 (Miyapur-L.B. Nagar - 29 KM) as against 1 hr 44 minutes by road.
22 minutes for Corridor 2 (Jubilee Bus Station-Falaknuma - 15 Km) as against 1 hr 10 minutes by road.
39 minutes for Corridor 3 (Nagole-Raidurg - 28 KM) as against 1 hr 26 minutes by road.
- Rails will be continuously welded in order to lessen the noise levels.
- Different categories of aesthetic stations are being designed to reflect the local architecture. As far as possible, parking and circulation areas will be developed on nearby government lands.
- Coaches will be air-conditioned with automatic door closures and many other safety features.
- Eco-friendly travel mode that will reduce air as well as noise pollution in the city terminals. Also, station-based junctions will be conducted with bus transport (bus rapid transit system) routes and smart card-based automatic ticketing systems.
