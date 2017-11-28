Hyderabad Metro Rail highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Hyderabad Metro on Tuesday. PM Modi will reach Begumpet airport today afternoon and will use a chopper to reach Miyapur to flag-off the metro rail.

An elevated Metro Rail, with 2 tracks (up and down lines) on a deck erected on pillars in the central median of the road, without obstructing the road traffic.

Adequate parking space and circulating areas to be provided for multi-modal commute.

The rail will have a maximum speed of 80 kmph, the average speed of the trains will be around 34 kmph- an international standard for MRT systems.

The travel time by Metro Rail from one end to another will be as such:

45 minutes for Corridor 1 (Miyapur-L.B. Nagar - 29 KM) as against 1 hr 44 minutes by road.

22 minutes for Corridor 2 (Jubilee Bus Station-Falaknuma - 15 Km) as against 1 hr 10 minutes by road.

39 minutes for Corridor 3 (Nagole-Raidurg - 28 KM) as against 1 hr 26 minutes by road.

Rails will be continuously welded in order to lessen the noise levels.

Different categories of aesthetic stations are being designed to reflect the local architecture. As far as possible, parking and circulation areas will be developed on nearby government lands.

Coaches will be air-conditioned with automatic door closures and many other safety features.

Eco-friendly travel mode that will reduce air as well as noise pollution in the city terminals. Also, station-based junctions will be conducted with bus transport (bus rapid transit system) routes and smart card-based automatic ticketing systems.

OneIndia News