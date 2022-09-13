YouTube
    Hyderabad: Major fire at electric bike showroom in Secunderabad, 8 dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 13: A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) showroom on the ground floor of the building in Telangana's Secunderabad, and later spread to a lodge on the upper floors of the building, killing eight people.

    Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

    Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in an electrical bike showroom in Secundrabad
    Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in an electrical bike showroom in Secundrabad. PTI Photo

    "Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

    "Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," he added.

    "Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," said Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

