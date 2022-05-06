YouTube
    Hyderabad honour killing: Wife of deceased narrates sequence of events before the attack

    Hyderabad, May 6: Syed Ashrin Sultana aka Pallavi, the wife of the Dalit man who was brutally killed by her family, has opened up about the sequence of events before her husband was attacked.

    Speaking to a channel, Sultana said that Nagaraju had asked her to visit his sister in law's house before leaving home for work. Around 8.30 pm he picked her up and he was attacked on their way to their home.

    "We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle & pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn't know it was my brother who was attacking him. No one helped us," news agency ANI quoted Ashrin Sulthana as saying.

    The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar when the victim, B Nagaraju, was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers-Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the deceased in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said.
    She said that her brother was against her marriage.

    "My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn't approve," he added.

    "He was killed in full public view, near the traffic signal. I fell at everyone's feet. Why did no one come to help?" she added.

    Both the accused were arrested on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered. The case would be tried in a fast-track court, the DCP added.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
    X