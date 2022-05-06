Hyderabad honour killing: Wife of deceased narrates sequence of events before the attack
Hyderabad, May 6: Syed Ashrin Sultana aka Pallavi, the wife of the Dalit man who was brutally killed by her family, has opened up about the sequence of events before her husband was attacked.
Speaking to a channel, Sultana said that Nagaraju had asked her to visit his sister in law's house before leaving home for work. Around 8.30 pm he picked her up and he was attacked on their way to their home.
"We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle & pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn't know it was my brother who was attacking him. No one helped us," news agency ANI quoted Ashrin Sulthana as saying.
The
incident
happened
on
Wednesday
night
at
Saroornagar
when
the
victim,
B
Nagaraju,
was
travelling
on
a
motorbike
with
his
wife
and
was
confronted
by
his
attackers-Syed
Mobin
Ahmed
and
Mohammed
Masood
Ahmed
who
came
on
a
scooter,
stopped
the
couple
on
the
road
and
attacked
the
deceased
in
full
public
view
with
an
iron
rod
before
stabbing
him
with
a
knife,
killing
him
on
the
spot,
police
said.
She said that her brother was against her marriage.
"My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn't approve," he added.
"He was killed in full public view, near the traffic signal. I fell at everyone's feet. Why did no one come to help?" she added.
Both the accused were arrested on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered. The case would be tried in a fast-track court, the DCP added.