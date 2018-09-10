Hyderabad blasts case: Two awarded death sentence, one given life imprisonment

Hyderabad, Sep 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Monday awarded Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary, the main accused in the Hyderabad twin blasts, death sentence while Tariq Anjum, who provided shelter to convicted terrorists, was given life imprisonment.

There were five accused who were being tried in this case - Aneeq Sayeed, Ismail Chaudhary, Tariq Anjum, Farooq Sharfuddin and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Shaik

The NIA court had on September 4 convicted Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case. Two out of the five accused, Farooq Sharfuddin and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Shaik were acquitted.

Tariq Anjum Ehsaan was convicted by the special court for providing shelter to convicted terrorists in the case.

Arguments and counter-arguments were completed on August 7.

On 25 August, 2007, 32 persons died in the blast at Gokul Chat, while 12 were killed during laser show at Lumbini Park, opposite Secretariat. Sixty-eight people were injured in the twin blasts.