  • search

Hyderabad blasts case: Two awarded death sentence, one given life imprisonment

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hyderabad, Sep 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Monday awarded Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary, the main accused in the Hyderabad twin blasts, death sentence while Tariq Anjum, who provided shelter to convicted terrorists, was given life imprisonment.

    File photo
    File photo

    There were five accused who were being tried in this case - Aneeq Sayeed, Ismail Chaudhary, Tariq Anjum, Farooq Sharfuddin and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Shaik

    The NIA court had on September 4 convicted Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case. Two out of the five accused, Farooq Sharfuddin and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Shaik were acquitted. 

    [Timeline: 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case]

    Tariq Anjum Ehsaan was convicted by the special court for providing shelter to convicted terrorists in the case.

    Arguments and counter-arguments were completed on August 7. 

    [Third accused convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case]

    On 25 August, 2007, 32 persons died in the blast at Gokul Chat, while 12 were killed during laser show at Lumbini Park, opposite Secretariat. Sixty-eight people were injured in the twin blasts.

    Read more about:

    hyderabad death sentence hyderabad blasts

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue