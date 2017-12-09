Hyderabad: Afghan student tries to jump off building, rescued

Hyderabad, Dec 9: A 20-year-old Afghanistan national, apparently suffering from psychiatric problems, tried to jump off a building in Shamshabad area, police said.

The Afghan national identified as Shakib Ali, a student of the BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) course at Nizam College here, went atop the two-storied building in order to jump off it, said police.

In the incident, which was caught on camera, the youngster can be seen getting down on to the first floor from the top floor by holding onto the water pipes. He later tried to jump from the first floor but was thwarted by others who immediately held onto his hands.

He tried to avoid people as well as a few policemen at the scene but was unable to and fell down in first floor corridor, the recording shows. RGIA police station inspector M Mahesh said that inquiries with the student's uncle revealed that Ali was suffering from some psychiatric problem.

"We handed him over to his uncle. No case has been registered as he is a mentally-disturbed person," Mahesh added.

