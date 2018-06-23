English

Hyderabad: 36-year-old techie missing in California since Oct, father seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

    Pandu Raghavendra Rao, a 36-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing in California since October last year. Now, his father has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in the United States to help him trace his son.

    The engineer's father P Bangaram, a retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department, said that his son had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California on December 26, 2011.

    In a letter written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bangaram requested her to ask the Indian Embassy in the US and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help trace his son. He is also meeting government officials here with the help of Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan.

    While speaking to ANI, father says, "He had to visit India in 2017 but since October we have not been able to get in touch with him. I request EAM Sushma Swaraj & Indian embassy in USA to help trace him."

    Raghavendra Rao completed his M.Tech in London and then moved to the US. His family is in a state of shock and trying all means to get some information about his whereabouts.

