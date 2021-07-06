Humara kutta humari gali mein sher: Siddaramaiah's derogatory remark on Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Congress ups ante against Minister Katti for asking farmer to die for seeking more rice under PDS

Bengaluru, July 06: A day after former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy allegedly made a derogatory remark on BJP MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, another former CM Siddaramaiah made disrespectful statements against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Addressing a public gathering, the former CM compared BSY to a dog, referring to him being unable to speak and convince the Centre regarding issues in the state.

"It's like the saying goes 'Humara kutta humari gali mein sher'. He (Yediyurappa) should have spoken to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to implement recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. He should have sat in protest to ensure what's recommend needs to be paid," Siddaramaiah reportedly said.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had said that Sumalatha must go and lie down at the gates of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam to cover the cracks and prevent wastage of water.

