Humanitarian corridors coming up to evacuate Indians says Russia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Russian envoy to India said that his country is setting yup humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in conflict zones.

Russian ambassador-designate Denis Alipov also promised a probe into the death of an Indian student in Ukraine. Russia is also working on putting in place humanitarian corridors , The evacuation of Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones has become a top priority for India. On Tuesday and Indian medical student, Naveen Shekharappa died in Ukraine.

Alipov said that Russia hopes to have a humanitarian corridor in place as soon as possible so that Indians in conflict zones can be moved to Russian territory. Alipov offered his deepest condolences over the death of the Indian student. Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indians in conflict zones he said, while adding that there would be an investigation into his death.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 8:40 [IST]