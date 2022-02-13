Humanitarian Activities by Wheelchair Warrior of India gets recognized by the World Book of Records London

YouTube
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 13: 90% disabled, wheelchair confined Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta of Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh gets honored by the prestigious World Book of Records with Certificate of Appreciation for his tremendous contributions being carried out for the betterment of the society and PWD community through various humanitarian activities.

    They acknowledged his hard work and salutes his determination to drive the motivational activities for millions of differently-abled people like him around the world.

    World Book of Records London Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Dr. Dasgupta by Shikha Sharma (President WBR London, Director, Kranti Sweets, Pvt. Ltd. and National President at WICCI) at Sheraton Grand Bangalore.

    This was informed by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court, Advocate ( National President, WBR). On being recognized, Dr. Dasgupta was congratulated by Wilhelm Jezler (Head WBR Europe), Poonam Jezler (President, WBR - Switzerland), and Santosh Shukla, Advocate, Supreme Court (President, World Book of Records).

    Suffering from a rare brittle bone disease, Dr. Dasgupta has gone through more than 50 fractures and except for one finger of his left hand, he could not move any other body parts. He does international graphic designs with that finger and delivered motivational speeches on over 500 platforms.

    His achievements and contribution towards the development of an inclusive nation, accessible society is an inspiration for the local authorities. Enduring difficulties and choosing positivity over all the negative aspects are what made him enter into the world of World Book of Records London along with many global personalities.

    X