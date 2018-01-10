HTET 2017 OMR released, download available now

The HTET 2017 OMR sheet is available. The same is available on the official website.

For now the OMR sheet for level 1 is available. The notification had said that the OMR sheets for level 2 and 3 will also be available for download soon.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the OMR sheets and file for objections starting today itself on the official website.

HTET 2017 was organized by Board of School Education, Haryana had conducted HTET. Level 1 was conducted for primary teachers and level 2 was conducted for TGT teachers on December 24, 2017. HTET Level 3 examination was conducted on December 23, 2017.

The process to raise objections will be made available along with the OMR sheets. The answer keys will be released soon. The final result will be declared once the board has gone through all the objections raised. Results are expected by end of January or in early February. The OMR sheets are available on htetonline.com.

How to download HTET 2017 OMR sheet:

Go to htetonline.com

Click on the download link for OMR sheet

Enter Aadhaar and roll number

Login

Submit

Download OMR sheet

Take a printout

OneIndia News