HSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for 7110 Constable and SI posts, key dates; how to apply

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invites job applications from interested candidates to fill up the vacancy of Constable and Sub-Inspector posts on 7110 vacant seats. The registration process for the same will begin from April 28 and will continue till May 28. Interested candidates can apply using the website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Key dates:

Starting Date to Apply Online: April 28, 2018

Closing Date to Apply Online: May 28, 2018 (11:59 PM)

Closing date for deposit of Fee: May 30, 2018 (11:59 PM)

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Constable and Sub-Inspector:

Educational Qualification:

For Constable: Candidates must have passed 10+2 in any stream or its equivalent from a recognized board, and should have knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit.

For Sub-Inspector: Candidates must have passed Graduation Degree or its equivalent from a recognized university, and should have knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit.

Age Limit (as on 01-04-2018): Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years

Age Relaxation:

Sr. No. Category of Candidates Relaxation of Age Permissible

1. SC/ST Candidates 05 Years

2. BC Candidates 05 Years

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through HSSC website -hssc.gov.in- from 28-04-2018 to 28-05-2018.

1. Log on to the official website: hssc.gov.in

2. Click on "Registration"

3. Ensure your eligibility before "Online Application"

4. Click on "Online Application" to fill up the form

5. The candidate would be directed to a page where he/she has to click on "Apply Online" (for the first time registration or new registration)/ already registered candidate just need to "Sign In" by using their application number and password sent to their valid e-mail ID/Mobile No. Fill up the application form as per the guidelines and information sought

6. Fill up all required information in "First Screen" tab and click on "SUBMIT" to move next screen.

7. Fill the all details in the application & upload Photo, Signature.

8. Application fee should be paid through Online & then Submit the Form.

9. Take a print out of online application for future use.

