HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 released: Check direct links here

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 9: The HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The HSSC had invited the applications for various Group D posts through HSSC Group D Advt. No. 4/2018 for 18,218 vacancies. The answer keys are available on www.hssc.gov.in/.

HSSC Group D answer key 2018 links:

HSSC Group D (10.11.2018 Morning And Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1209_1_1_ME-10.pdf)

HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1210_1_1_M.pdf)

HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1211_1_1_E.pdf)

HSSC Group D (17.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1212_1_1_M.pdf)

How to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018:

Go to www.hssc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads: Advt. No. 4/2018

A new page (homepage of Group D) will appear on your screen

Click on the link given below on the page, "Download answer keys".

Download

Take a printout