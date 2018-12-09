  • search
    HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 released: Check direct links here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: The HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The HSSC had invited the applications for various Group D posts through HSSC Group D Advt. No. 4/2018 for 18,218 vacancies. The answer keys are available on www.hssc.gov.in/.

    HSSC Group D answer key 2018 links:

    HSSC Group D (10.11.2018 Morning And Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1209_1_1_ME-10.pdf)

    HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1210_1_1_M.pdf)

    HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1211_1_1_E.pdf)

    HSSC Group D (17.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1212_1_1_M.pdf)

    How to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018:

    • Go to www.hssc.gov.in
    • Click on the link that reads: Advt. No. 4/2018
    • A new page (homepage of Group D) will appear on your screen
    • Click on the link given below on the page, "Download answer keys".
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:26 [IST]
