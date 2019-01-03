HS Phoolka resigns from AAP

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 3: Senior Advocate HS Phoolka on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Phoolka has not yet given the reason for his decision.

Phoolka had in October 2018 resigned as a legislator from the Punjab Assembly, expressing unhappiness over the state government's alleged "failure" to initiate action against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and retired DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in sacrilege incidents.

"I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans," Phoolka tweeted today (January 3).

I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted.

Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans. — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 3, 2019

[Sajjan Kumar convicted: HS Phoolka resigned as Opposition leader to fight case in Delhi]

Phoolka has been fighting 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases in courts at New Delhi. He had been asking the state government to initiate action against the perpetrators based on the findings of Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh Commission.

Phoolka had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Punjab on an AAP in 2014, had won the assembly election earlier this year. After that AAP, which had won 20 seats in the 117-member house and emerged as the largest opposition party, had made him the leader of the opposition.

He served as member-secretary of the Justice Narula Committee formed in 1993 to probe the carnage. He was later appointed the counsel for Central Government in January 2001. He is known as a lawyer who won't take up a case if he finds that the client is in the wrong.