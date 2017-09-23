HPBOSE KCCB Result 2017 declared at hpbose.org

The HPBOSE KCCB Result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The HPBOSE KCCB results of the candidates with Roll Numbers who have qualified the Written Test conducted by the HPBOSE board on July 8, 9 and 23, 2017 for 216 posts of Assistant Manager (Grade III), Jr. Computer Programmer (Grade III), Clerk (Grade IV-General Public, Trained Secretary, Employees of Cooperative Society Quota) and Computer Operators of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, Dharamshala. HPBOSE KCCB results 2017 have been announced at the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.Org.

How to check HPBOSE KCCB Result 2017:

Go to hpbose.org

Click on the 'notifications' tab from homepage

Click '21-09-2017 Press Note Regarding Declaration of Written Exam Results for Various Posts in KCCB 2017' link

Enter your roll number

Take a printout

OneIndia News