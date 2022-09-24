Are you awake?: EAM Jaishankar recalls when he got a call from PM Modi at midnight

HP elections 2022: PM Modi to address BJYM’s youth rally in Mandi today, EC team in state too

New Delhi, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and sound the Assembly election bugle for his party.

The 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally' is being organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Paddal Maidan in Mandi.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said over one lakh youth from across Himachal Pradesh will participate in this rally. The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to review poll preparedness. On the second of the three-day visit to the state, Kumar on Friday held meetings with state Chief Secretary R D Dhiman and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

The EC team also held a review meeting with the Nodal officers of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) besides with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the state.

They also held a review meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police. They also gave detailed presentations about the measures to be adopted and steps taken to ensure the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the state.

The Commission also held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies with regard to various modalities to be adopted for the conduct of free, fair, and inducement free elections in the State.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey also launched a Chatbot - Voter Saathi and an Online Election Quiz for voter awareness developed by Chief Electoral Office, Himachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 9:12 [IST]