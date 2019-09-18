‘Howdy economy doin, Mr. Modi,’ Rahul asks ahead of Prime Minister’s Houston event

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Sep 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying it seems that it is not too good.

He took to Twitter to say this ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he will address Indian Americans at a function "Howdy Modi". US President Donald Trump will join Modi at the event in Houston.

""Howdy economy doin', Mr. Modi? Ain't too good it seems," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "HowdyEconomy".

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic policies.