How To Overcome Exam Anxiety? Tips by EntranceZone

When worrying about the exam is uncontrollable and causes distress due to poor study habits, poor performance in the test, rush at the last hours leads to the exam anxiety. Often students feel like their minds are frozen because of too much stress about the exam. When students feel the heat of the exam as the countdown begins, they are in the zone of demotivation, depression, lack of preparation, not finding positivity, losing confidence, or anxiety.

This is the fact that the majority of the students cannot deny and it is the worst thing that happens while exam preparation. Parents' expectations also make the situation difficult and friends also don't make the situation lighter. Let's check the depth and types of exam anxiety and how to overcome this.

Types of Test Anxiety

While categorizing the anxiety in terms of the exam, below are the important reasons.

● Physiological overarousal - When the exam is far away with just a handful of days and time then various emotions flow in the body. Sometimes students feel headaches, stomach aches, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, and many more. Parental pressure leads to greater worry, irrelevant thoughts, which is harmful to the students.

● Worry and dread - This includes fear of failure, random thoughts, negative self-talk, frustration, and comparing oneself to others.

● Cognitive/Behavioral - The pressure is too much that it creates confusion in the mind that leads to poor concentration. In order to finish the syllabus, students are often not able to concentrate properly on one subject. There is a rush to complete the syllabus. This leads the mind to, "going blank" or "freezing," and full-on confusion. This really hampers the performance of tests.

● Emotional - When students start feeling that their preparation is not up to the mark and they will fall behind, various emotions flow with the person. They feel low self-esteem, depression, anger, hopelessness, full-on negativity.

Is Exam Anxiety Good???

A little bit of stress is a good thing as it heightens our senses. And because of little stress, one can actually bring out the best of himself/herself. Having no stress is not useful as people become apathetic. Anxiety also ensures the alert and readiness of students.

It prepares us to take action in response to a situation. It motivates the students to make necessary changes to manage that task. It's normal to experience a certain amount of anxiety or nervousness before a test. Intense feelings lead to a negative effect that affects the performance.

How To Beat The Exam Anxiety?

Tests in high-pressure situations actually reduce working memory, especially when it comes to the national or state level test. This leads to a reduction in the performance of the children. Candidates must be aware of the "FEAR" of 3 things.

● Fear of the unknown: The fear is related to the types of questions that will come in the exam. Thus in order to conquer the unknown fear, the study must make the test known by giving multiple no. of the test. Recreate the test situation by being in contact with teachers and asking for their help, Look into the old papers and a lot of fraternities.

● Fear of Inadequacy: Feeling not prepared for the exam and not ready for the challenges that are going to come ahead.

● Fear of the stakes: Fear that everything is based on this test. When students start thinking that "this test" is everything and if they don't perform better then there is no was

Hence students must understand the difference between the dream and goal while preparing for the exam. The goal is an attitude, time management, effort, priority, expectations where rank, score, gold medal, admission are the dreams.

Tips To Overcome Exam Anxiety

Before getting into a stressful situation, the first step is to avoid such a situation. This can be done through the following ways,

● Plan study routine: Unplanned situation is a great hindrance in the daily routine of the study. Even if someone makes a plan, sticking to it is very difficult. The best measure to check the preparation level is to have the daily routine of the study. Have a detailed list of subjects and allot the time for each subject and try to maintain that routine. In this way, one will be able to cover the maximum topics in comparison to the subjects and topics.

● Try to get enough sleep: Having a sleep of 8 hours is enough to refresh the body and soul. If sleeping hours are extended then it is laziness in the body which is not good for the study as it reduces the concentration level. Thus sound sleep helps to boost memory, relaxes the mind, helps to think critically, and maximizes performance.

● Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Have good food that is light and full of protein. In the midst of stressful study time, food helps to lighten the mood. Thus have a well-balanced diet that is healthy.

● Regular study breaks: After every 45 minutes-1 hr, students must step out of their room and study position. This helps the candidates to be focused on the subject and topic without getting bored. This increases productivity as the small breaks act as a mind booster.

● Don't compare your study level with others: Every human being has its own capability. Doing comparison while studying increases the stress level. Thus you need to have a positive mental attitude.

Friday, October 29, 2021, 19:06 [IST]