How to link Aadhaar with mobile via OTP

Link Aadhaar Card with you mobile phone using OTP, Know how | Oneindia News

From January 1 onwards you can link your Aadhaar with mobile via OTP. From the comfort of your home, you could use the voice guided system that could complete the process online.

This facility ought to have been available for customers from December itself, but thanks to a tussle between the UIDAI and the telecom companies, it has been delayed by a month.

Currently, there are around 50 crore subscribers who are yet to link their mobile with Aadhaar. Subscribers have time until February 6 to link their Aadhaar with mobile

In the OTP system, the subscriber will need to call the IVRS from his mobile number. You will be given a language option. Once you give your consent for verification with the Aadhaar number you will get an OTP. Once you key in the same and the same is verified, the entire process will be done.

